Scene of the stabbing attack at a gas station near Beit Aryeh

One person was injured Sunday afternoon in a stabbing attack at the Rantis checkpoint near Beit Aryeh in Samaria.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson said that the MDA hotline received a report of the incident at 4:37p.m.

"MDA EMTs and Paramedics along with an IDF medical team are treating a fully conscious 49 year old male in moderate condition with a penetrating injury, and evacuating him to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital," the first aid organization said.

MDA Paramedic Naama Foichtunger and MDA EMT Moshe Horvitz described, "We found the casualty fully conscious with a penetrating injury. We provided initial medical treatment and evacuated him to hospital in an MDA MICU, in moderate and stable condition."

Israeli forces fired at the terrorist, who succeeded in escaping into a nearby Arab village.

This is a developing story.