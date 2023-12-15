IAF aircraft struck and destroyed a series of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon on Friday evening, in response to the recent launches towards Israeli territory.

Among the targets struck were terrorist infrastructure, a command and control center, and military sites in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating. In addition, the IDF struck a launch post from which launches toward Israel were identified earlier today using the precise 'Iron Sting' munition.

Furthermore, following the sirens sounded in the area of Shtula in northern Israel, a number of launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory were identified.

Earlier on Friday, an IAF helicopter and aircraft struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets, including launch posts and military posts from which launches were fired toward northern Israel earlier in the day

Following the sirens sounded in northern Israel, a number of launches from Lebanon toward various locations in northern Israel were identified – some of which were intercepted according to protocol.

