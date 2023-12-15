Kan journalist Michael Shemesh mourned his childhood friend Elia Toledano, whose body was recovered from Gaza on Thursday night.

Toledano was at the music festival in Re'im on the morning of October 7, when Hamas terrorists began brutally massacring, raping, dismembering, beheading, and torturing the partygoers.

"Bitter and very painful news about my childhood friend, who was murdered," Shemesh said. "How can you murder a young man who only wanted to rejoice and dance? How can you murder a person who was in captivity and was kidnapped but who had done nothing wrong? Why did Elia return in a body bag?"

"We wanted so much that Elia would come back. That there would be a miracle. That something good would happen," he mourned.

"Rest in peace, Elia Toledano. We will always remember your sweet smile and the goodness of your heart. We will not forget how they massacred you and your friends."