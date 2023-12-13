After terrorists operating inside a school in Khan Yunis initiated combat with IDF soldiers, the IDF conducted a targeted raid against the terrorists inside the school.



During the operation, the troops engaged with a terrorist cell that fired at the troops with firearms and RPG-style anti-tank missiles.

The troops killed the terrorists during the battle.



In the area of the school, the troops located long-range rockets and an underground combat compound.

Furthermore, IDF troops directed an IAF strike on the compound and additional observation and control centers belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.