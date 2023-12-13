Six terrorists were eliminated Wednesday an in IDF operation in Jenin.

Two of the terrorists were killed during exchanges of fire with IDF forces, and four others were eliminated in an airstrike using an IAF UAV.

During the operation, three IDF soldiers were lightly injured in an explosion initiated in order to destroy an underground tunnel shaft which had been discovered during the activity.

Since Tuesday, IDF forces have raided dozens of buildings, confiscated dozens of weapons, and exposed and destroyed tunnel shafts.

On Tuesday morning, IDF forces operated in Jenin, and exchanges of fire erupted as terrorists hurled explosive devices towards the forces.

During the operation, an IDF UAV attacked terrorists from the air, eliminating at least three and injuring others.