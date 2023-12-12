The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters has published eulogies for the two hostages whose bodies were recently recovered from Gaza by the IDF.

Eden Zecharya (28) was filled with joy for life and loved going to parties.

She traveled to a party in Re'im with her boyfriend Ofek Kimchi (23). She spoke to her father on the phone and said they were under fire.

Her boyfriend Ofek was murdered in the attack. Eden was kidnapped while injured in the upper half of her body.

Eden had two hunting dogs to whom she was deeply attached, having raised them with a lot of love. In her last phone call, she managed to ask her father to look after her dogs and take care of them.

She had planned to start studying digital marketing.

Ziv Dado, 36 years old when murdered, was married to Stav and father to 5-month-old Maya.

Ziv loved helping others, especially underserved populations.

During his military service, he received certificates of excellence, was beloved by his commanders and superiors.

As logistics officer with the Golani Brigade, he helped all the soldiers under his command, guided people, volunteered and offered assistance.

He loved vehicles, and cooking, and barbecuing.

On October 7th, Ziv was on the way to Kibbutz Kissufim when contact was lost near Kibbutz Mefalsim. His vehicle was found near the Black Arrow memorial.

Their families were notified today that their loved ones had been confirmed murdered by Hamas - Ziv on Oct. 7th, and Eden later, while in captivity.