During an operation in Gaza, the bodies of the hostages Eden Zakaria and (SGM) Ziv Dado were recovered by IDF Special Forces and brought back to Israel.

After an identification procedure carried out by medical officials and military rabbis together with the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, today (Tuesday) IDF and Israel Police representatives informed the families of Eden Zakaria and (SGM) Ziv Dado, who were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th, that their bodies had been recovered and returned to Israel.

Eden (27) was taken hostage from the Re'im music festival and Ziv (36) was taken hostage and fell while serving as a logistics supervisor in the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, and until today was recognized as a fallen soldier in captivity.

The IDF sends the families its heartfelt condolences and will continue to support them.

During the operations that enabled the location of the bodies, IDF soldiers in reserve duty (MSG) Gal Meir Eisenkot and (MSG) Eyal Meir Berkowitz fell in battle and additional soldiers were injured.

The IDF added "Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home. We are working together with security agencies, and with all intelligence and operational means in order to return all of the hostages home."