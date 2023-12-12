The sunny winter weather Israelis have enjoyed for most of the past week will soon come to an end as the next bout of rain arrives, forecasters say.

Tuesday will see a drop in temperatures. During the day, the weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall and there may be isolated thunderstorms, especially along the coastline.

Towards evening, the rains will pick up and spread gradually from northern Israel to the northern Negev. During the night, there will be rain accompanied by thunderstorms, from northern Israel to the northern Negev. There is a chance of flooding along the coastline, as well as in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas.

Wednesday morning will see intermittent rainfall, along with thunderstorms, from northern Israel to the northern Negev. In the southern Negev and Arava regions, there will be light local rainfall. There may be flooding along the coastline, in the Judean Desert, and in the Dead Sea area. Beginning in the afternoon hours, the rain will lessen and temperatures will drop to slightly below seasonal average.

Thursday will see a slight rise in temperatures, and the skies will be cloudy or partly cloudy. There may still be light local rainfall, especially in central Israel and the northern Negev.