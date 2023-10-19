The IDF destroyed terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and killed terror operatives, including senior members of different terror organizations, including the head of the military branch of the "Popular Resistance Committees" in Rafah, the IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) said in a statement.

"The IDF continues to strike in the Gaza Strip," the statement said. "During the last day, the IDF struck hundreds of Hamas terror structures, including dozens in Shuja'iyya. The structures include anti-tank missile launching posts, terror tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructure, and additional command centers."

"Dozens of mortar launchers were also struck, the majority of which were destroyed immediately after launching shells at Israel."

The statement added, "During the fighting, numerous Hamas terror operatives belonging to the 'Nukbha' forces, who led the barbaric invasion of the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, were targeted. More than ten terrorists were targeted in a precision aerial strike."

In addition, IDF fighter jets, based on ISA intelligence, struck the head of the military branch of the "Popular Resistance Committees" terror organization in Rafah, Rafat Harb Hussein Abu Hilal.