The horrors of Hamas continue to be exposed: 12 days after the horrific massacre in Israeli towns located near the Gaza Strip border, the bodies of Arik Peretz and his 16-year-old daughter Ruth, who participated in the music festival near Kibbutz Re'im, were identified on Wednesday evening. The two were considered missing since the Hamas attack.

The father, who wanted to make his daughter who had special needs and needed a wheelchair to get around happy, took her to the party. From then until Wednesday, when the family received the difficult news that their bodies had been identified, their fate was unknown.

Earlier on Wednesday, ZAKA volunteers working in Kibbutz Be'eri found the bodies of a woman and a child who were murdered in the Hamas massacre.

The volunteers were called during the day to assist the IDF teams near the fence in Be'eri. On their way to the fence, they located in one of the burned houses in the kibbutz two bodies, of a woman and a child, who had been murdered and burned.

Haim Otmazgin, the head of the ZAKA team, said: "Eleven days after the terrible massacre, ZAKA's teams are still continuing their activities in the field and at any given moment dozens of volunteers are busy with the most difficult holy work of all."

"This evening while we were searching a burned house in Kibbutz Be'eri, we located the body of a woman and a child after they were murdered and their bodies were burned by the murderers. We will continue our work and do everything in our power to bring all the holy victims for a Jewish burial," he added.