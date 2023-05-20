ZAKA volunteers working in Kibbutz Be'eri found today (Wednesday) the bodies of a woman and a child who were murdered in the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on Simchat Torah, a week and a half after that massacre.

The volunteers were called during the day to assist the IDF teams near the fence in Be'eri. On their way to the fence, they located in one of the burned houses in the kibbutz two bodies, of a woman and a child, who had been murdered and burned.

Haim Otmazgin, the head of the ZAKA team, said: "Eleven days after the terrible massacre, ZAKA's teams are still continuing their activities in the field and at any given moment dozens of volunteers are busy with the most difficult holy work of all."

"This evening while we were searching a burned house in Kibbutz Be'eri, we located the body of a woman and a child after they were murdered and their bodies were burned by the murderers. We will continue our work and do everything in our power to bring all the holy victims for a Jewish burial," he added.