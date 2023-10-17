US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NJ) said on Monday the Senate will seek within days to pass a resolution supporting Israel, approve additional funds for Israel and confirm a new US ambassador to the Jewish State, Reuters reports.

Schumer spoke as the Senate opened after he led a small group of Democratic and Republican senators on a weekend visit to Israel, in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack which has left 1,300 Israelis dead.

"In the coming days, I will be working with the administration on putting together an emergency supplemental (spending bill) that will give Israel the tools it needs to defend itself," Schumer said on Monday, according to Reuters.

"That means military assistance, intelligence assistance, diplomatic assistance and humanitarian assistance to care for innocent civilians. We want to move this package quickly. The Senate must go first. I know that the House is in disarray, but we cannot wait for them," he added.

Schumer said he thought Senate passage of a strong pro-Israel legislation might encourage the House of Representatives to act, despite its leadership impasse.

The Republican-majority House has been without a Speaker since Kevin McCarthy was ousted on October 3. That has held up any legislative action, from debating further aid to Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion to a statement of support for ally Israel in its war with Hamas.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has scheduled a confirmation hearing for former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next ambassador to Israel, on Wednesday, according to Reuters.