Brett McGurk, senior adviser to former US President Joe Biden, sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, after Netanyahu suggested during his press conference that a US weapons embargo was among the factors that contributed to IDF casualties during the war.

“That statement by Netanyahu is categorically false. Biden left office with a ceasefire in Gaza and hostages coming home, a ceasefire in Lebanon with Hezbollah defeated, Iran in its weakest position since 1979 after two failed missile attacks thanks to the deployment of U.S. military forces and a coordinated response that destroyed Iran's air defenses," McGurk stated.

He added that Biden’s “commitment to Israel's security to include US military assistance was unwavering throughout the crisis."

Journalist Amit Segal responded with a detailed fact-check, writing, “And now to the facts: Biden imposed a partial arms embargo on Israel, halted the transfer of bulldozers that Israel had already paid for - which led to soldiers being put at risk and killed. He caused the IDF to enter Rafah with tanks that didn’t have full ammunition loads, which also put soldiers at risk and led to casualties."

Segal further noted, “Biden opposed the assassination of Nasrallah; his defense secretary cursed during a phone call with [then-Defense Minister] Gallant when Gallant told him that our aircraft had taken out the Hezbollah leader. Iran was not at a low point when Biden left - on the contrary, it was confident enough to launch two barrages at Israel."

According to Segal, “The ceasefire Biden longs for was, for him, a goal rather than a means."

He concluded: “We’ve all been around for more than a year, so we were here when it happened - there’s no need to cover us with lies and propaganda."