The White House announced today (Tuesday) that US President Joe Biden intends to nominate Jacob J. Lew as America's next Ambassador to Israel.

Lew, who practices Orthodox Judaism, has observed Shbbat throughout his governmental career and has deep relationships with the Jewish community throughout the US.

Lew previously served as Secretary of the Treasury and Chief of Staff under the Obama Administration.

Lew would replace Thomas Nides, who resigned as US Ambassador to Israel in May. He would assume his post amidst tensions between the left-wing Biden Administration in the US and the right-wing Netanyahu government in Israel. The Biden Administration has opposed the Israeli government's efforts to reform Israel's judicial system and opposes Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. The governments also disagree on the Iranian threat, with the US pursuing a new nuclear deal with the ayatollahs.

He would be the third Orthodox Jew to serve as US Ambassador to Israel, and the first to do so under a Democratic President. Daniel Kurtzer served as the Bush Administration's envoy to Israel from 2001-2005, and David Friedman served as ambassador under the Trump Administration from 2017-2021.