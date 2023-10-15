A bipartisan US Senate delegation led by Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is currently visiting Israel to show the United States of America unrelenting support.

While in Tel Aviv on Sunday, the delegation was rushed to a shelter after sirens sounded in response to missiles launched from the Gaza Strip.

Senator Schumer wrote on X: "We’re having good, productive meetings with Israeli leaders. I'll lead the effort in the US Senate to provide Israel with the support required to defend itself from this monstrous attack."

He added: "While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas. It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself."