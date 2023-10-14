Hamas terrorists fired at central Israel on Saturday night, causing damage but no injuries.

At 9:00p.m., air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Holon, Bat Yam, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, and a list of other cities and towns in central Israel, the lowlands, and the Sharon region.

Reports said that the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted four of the rockets.

Following the barrage, reports said that missiles fell in Bat Yam and Ashkelon, and parts of an intercept missile fell on a home in Petah Tikva. No injuries were reported.

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot said, "During the last siren there was a rocket which fell on a road in the city. As of right now we do not know of any injuries, but there was some environmental damage."

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad have taken responsibility for the missile barrage.