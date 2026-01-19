Orit Mark Ettinger, who lost her father, two brothers, and two cousins in terror attacks, shares her life story with Jewish communities around the world.

Speaking at the IAC Conference in Florida, Mark Ettinger told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva at the Arutz Sheva broadcast booth that the central message she seeks to convey is “to bring resilience, light, and hope."

She noted that Jews outside Israel also face antisemitism and terror, while at the same time are exposed to the painful reports coming out of Israel. “They hear the stories from Israel, and it breaks their hearts," she said. “They too need strength in order to cope."

Mark Ettinger explained that while Israelis have developed resilience from living this reality daily, Jews abroad often lack that sense of strength. “I try, from my place as someone who lost many family members yet still clings to life, to give them tools to live happy and meaningful lives as Jews," she said.

She added that she is sometimes asked whether her lecture is “heavy and depressing," but emphasized that those who attend quickly understand that it is filled with light.

“They are afraid because it truly is difficult - losing a father, two brothers, and two cousins in such a short time. It is overwhelming," she said. “But people who hear the lecture understand that it is about light and optimism. They say that if someone who went through all of this can still be joyful, hold her head high, and be proud to be Jewish in the world, then we all can."

According to Mark Ettinger, the meetings also strengthen the connection between Jews in the Diaspora and the Land of Israel, while at the same time giving her personal strength. “Speaking and engaging in dialogue is my form of therapy," she said. “They give me strength when they tell me that I give them strength, because it means that all the pain I went through has meaning."