Approximately a year ago, the IDF and the ISA carried out Operation “Red South", a covert and precise operation through which the fallen hostage, SSGT Oron Shaul, was returned to Israel. SSGT Oron Shaul fell in combat in Shejaiya on July 20, 2014, during Operation “Protective Edge", and was then abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization.

During interrogations of detainees, initial information was received regarding a civilian property in which the fallen hostage Oron Shaul had been held over the years.

Based on additional intelligence collected, a decision was made to carry out a designated operation at the site and a key individual residing at that property was apprehended.

During his interrogation by the ISA, precise information was obtained regarding Oron Shaul’s location.

The operation to recover his body was carried out by Sayeret Matkal troops.

One day after the preceding operation, and thanks to a series of intelligence operations, another designated activity was carried out by the ISA, together with Shayetet 13 and the 188th Armored Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, and with direction from the Hostages and Missing Persons Headquarters. During this activity, the fallen hostage SSGT Oron Shaul was recovered from the same civilian property in which he had been held for years.

The activity was planned and carried out without endangering living hostages who were still being held captive in Gaza City.