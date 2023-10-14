On Saturday morning last week, fighters from the Israeli Navy's southern command were alerted following a notification regarding an attempted infiltration by sea. Following this, the Navy forces fired towards the terrorists' ships, eliminating them.

Fighters from the Snapir unit noticed that some of the terrorists whose boat was elimianted were still alive in the water and swimming towards the shore.

The fighters then opened fire towards the surviving terrorists, while pursuing them by sea and firing. The fighters succeeded in eliminating a number of terrorists in the sea, and from there they continued on and eliminated additional terrorists as they reached the shoreline.

The operation was carried out by Party 916 from the Ashdod base, which has thus far taken part in the elimination of dozens of terrorists since Hamas attacked Israel last week.

On Saturday, the IDF allowed the footage, which was filmed last Saturday, to be publicized.