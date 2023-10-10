As part of the ongoing effort by the IDF to muster additional troops for the war on the Gaza border, IAF cargo planes were sent to multiple locations throughout Europe over the past day to retrieve hundreds of IDF soldiers who were outside of Israel when the war broke out.

The operation was coordinated with the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, and the IDF's strategic relations office.

This decision is in addition to a recent decision by the government to mobilize 360,000 additional reservists for the war effort.