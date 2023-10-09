IDF fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft and artillery on Sunday night struck over 500 Hamas, Islamic Jihad, terrorist targets in Gaza, including 8 command centers.

Seven Hamas command centers and an Islamic Jihad command center were struck.

The IDF also struck numerous multi-story buildings, one of them, the residence of Ruhi Mashtaa, secretary of the Hamas and part of the organization's decision-making group, contained a Hamas terror command center, from which he helped direct the infiltration into Israel.

A building that was operationally used by a senior operative of the Hamas terrorist organization's naval forces was also targeted.

Additionally, three terror tunnels were struck in the area of Beit Hanoun.

Two Hamas operational assets were struck by an aircraft, one of them was located inside a mosque. An Islamic Jihad asset located in a building in which terrorists operate and live was also targeted.

"The IDF will continue striking in the Gaza Strip and degrade the capabilities of the terrorist organizations," the IDF said.