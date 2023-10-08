A resident of Kibbutz Be'eri, which is near the Gaza border, told Kan News about the experiences thus far.

"My husband and I have been locked in our bomb shelter for 12 hours," the resident said. "There is no electricity or water in town, and the only time we have left this room is to get a bottle of water."

"There is still fighting here. We still hear shooting and explosions. Every so often, another red alert siren goes off."

The red alert siren is used to indicate missile strikes, or - more rarely - terrorist infiltration.

Another resident of Kibbutz Be'eri, nine-year-old Thomas, told Kan, "I heard gunshots, they were knocking on our window and we heard a lot of alarms and explosions. Even now there are gunshots here. We are waiting to be evacuated from here. I'm scared but we'll get through it."