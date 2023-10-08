Nine-year-old Thomas from Kibbutz Be’eri was interviewed by Kan News along with his mother, Sophie, and shared his terrible experiences, recounting when his kibbutz was attacked by terrorists on Saturday.

"I heard gunshots, they were knocking on our window and we heard a lot of alarms and explosions. Even now there are gunshots here. We are waiting to be evacuated from here. I'm scared but we'll get through it," he said.

When asked what helped him, he answered, "I kept hugging my mother and holding her hand. We were very scared and it helped me. Now we feel a little better because the army is supposed to take us from here by car to another place."

"It's not easy to go through something like this when you're nine," he ended.

His mother, Sophie, added: "We received a message that terrorists had infiltrated our kibbutz and since then everyone has been locked in their homes and praying. They shot at our safety room but the bullets did not penetrate the walls. Our home was not damaged and terrorists did not enter."

"We do not know what is happening in the kibbutz. We hope that they will evacuate us soon and we will be able to meet the other evacuees and understand what happened to us today."