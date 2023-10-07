US President Joe Biden on Saturday night responded to Hamas' massive attack on Israel, expressing support for Israel's reaction.

"Terrorists everywhere must understand that we stand by Israel," Biden said during a live broadcast. "We will not ever fail to have their back. We will make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself."

"The world has seen appalling images - thousands of rockets raining down on Israeli cities, hundreds of terrorists killing is really soldiers and civilians in the street, whole families taken hostage by Hamas. It's unconscionable."

He added, "I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning and told him that we stand by Israel in the face of these attacks. Israel has the right to defend itself, full stop. There is never a justification for terrorist attacks."

"My administration's commitment to Israel's security is rock solid. No party that seeks to harm Israel should use these attacks to try and take advantage - the world is watching. I have instructed my staff to work with Israel - military to military, intelligence to intelligence, diplomat to diplomat - to ensure that Israel has what it needs."

Biden also noted that his staff is in contact with Arab countries and the European Union in light of the Hamas attack on Israel, including a personal conversation with King Abdallah of Jordan.

"This is also a human tragedy," he stressed. "Lives and families have been torn apart. Jill and I are praying for the souls of the dead, and for speedy recovery for the wounded."

"I will personally be in contact with Prime Minister Netanyahu has this situation continues to develop. Let there be no mistake - the United States stands with Israel, as it did when it became the first nation to recognize Israel 75 years ago."