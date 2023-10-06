Dozens of Israeli civilians gathered in the area of the town of Huwara on Thursday night.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that during the gathering, rocks were thrown by both Israeli civilians and Palestinian Arab residents of the town. An Israeli civilian was lightly wounded and damage was caused to Israeli vehicles.

IDF soldiers operated at the scene and used riot dispersal means to defuse the confrontation.

In addition, the statement said, a suspect threw a block at an Israeli vehicle. IDF soldiers responded with live fire and a hit was identified.

Reports were received regarding vandalism of the properties of Palestinian residents of the town by Israeli civilians. No IDF injuries were reported.

The Palestinian Authority’s health bureau reported that a resident of Huwara was critically wounded by IDF fire, was evacuated by the Red Crescent for treatment and died of his wounds in the hospital.

Earlier on Thursday evening, the IDF decided to close the shops in Huwara and increase its presence in the area, in response to the terrorist attack in the town.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced that, that, in accordance with an assessment of the situation, it has been decided to close the shops in Huwara, for the purpose of strengthening the security assessments in the area while increasing as the security measures in the area.

In addition, the IDF decided to reinforce the area with another unit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening held a discussion with the participation of the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief of Staff, the Director of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Head of IDF Central Command and the PM's Military Secretary.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria are unacceptable and directed the IDF and Shin Bet to increase defensive and preventive measures against terrorists while focusing immediately on the Huwara corridor.

The Prime Minister referred to the pace of work on paving the Huwara bypass road and ordered that the remaining construction time until the opening of the road be shortened by half.

Netanyahu instructed the IDF and the security services to present him with additional actions in the fight against terrorism and to increase security for the residents of Judea and Samaria. The discussion will be held on Sunday morning.