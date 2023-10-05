Following the latest terrorist attacks in Huwara, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a discussion this evening (Thursday) with the participation of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, Central Command Commander Yehuda Fuchs, and Military Secretary to the Prime Minister Avi Gil.

The Prime Minister said that Israel must not tolerate the terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria, and instructed the IDF and the Shin Bet to increase their defense and countermeasures against the terrorist elements, with a focus on the main thoroughfare in Huwara.

Netanyahu also addressed the pace of the construction of the Huwara bypass road and issued instructions that the bypass road be opened half as soon as currently scheduled.

He instructed the IDF and security officials to bring to him additional methods of action to combat terrorism and increase the security of residents in the Judea and Samaria region. The discussion will take place on Sunday morning.

In the latest shooting in Huwara today, a terrorist approached an Israeli vehicle and opened fire repeatedly at close range. The backseat window of a car driven by a pregnant woman who had a small child with her was shattered.

IDF forces, acting on Shin Bet intelligence, tracked down the shooter and eliminated him in a shootout,