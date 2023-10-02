The terrorist who was involved in intimate relationships with female soldiers at the Ramon prison has been identified as Mazen Mahmoud Omar al-Qadi, a terrorist who was convicted of the murder of three people in a terrorist attack in 2002.

On March 5, 2002, al-Qadi and two other terrorists drove to and opened fire with an M-16 assault rifle on the Seafood market restaurant in Tel Aviv, where a bachelorette party was being held. Three people were killed in the attack. The Fatah military wing the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Last week, it was revealed that five female soldiers had intimate relations with a Fatah terrorist in the Ramon prison.

In light of the latest incident, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Prisons Service Commissioner Katy Perry decided to work to remove female compulsory-service wardens from the security wings.

"This was a systematic and continuous incident which can not be tolerated anymore. The exploitation of female guards by cursed terrorists and forbidden relationships is not a situation that will be allowed on my watch. When I was notified about the incident that was published today, which joins previous incidents, there was no choice but to make an immediate decision," stated Ben-Gvir.

Chief Commissioner Katy Perry added: "In light of the incident and its severity, the organization that I lead will take all needed steps and will have zero tolerance for ethics cases. The minister and I see this issue as a matter of ethics. Over the past year, we led a massive enrollment process, and we enrolled over 1000 non-enlisted wardens. Therefore, I will work to advance the process of removing female enlisted and replacing them with non-enlisted staff within the coming days."