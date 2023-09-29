Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Prisons Service Commissioner Katy Perry have decided to work to remove female compulsory-service wardens from the security wings in the coming days after it was revealed that five female guards had intimate relations with an imprisoned terrorist.

"This was a systematic and continuous incident which can not be tolerated anymore. The exploitation of female guards by cursed terrorists and forbidden relationships is not a situation that will be allowed on my watch. When I was notified about the incident that was published today, which joins previous incidents, there was no choice but to make an immediate decision," stated Ben-Gvir.

Chief Commissioner Katy Perry added: "In light of the incident and its severity, the organization that I lead will take all needed steps and will have zero tolerance for ethics cases. The minister and I see this issue as a matter of ethics. Over the past year, we led a massive enrollment process, and we enrolled over 1000 non-enlisted wardens. Therefore, I will work to advance the process of removing female enlisted and replacing them with non-enlisted staff within the coming days."

On Friday morning, it was revealed that five female soldiers who serve as guards at the Ramon prison had an intimate relationship with an imprisoned terrorist who is associated with the Fatah movement and was involved in the murder of multiple Israelis.

The details of the Israel Prison Service investigation were transferred to Lahav 433. One of the prison guards was detained for questioning and then released to house arrest.