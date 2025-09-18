The National Security Council, headed by Tzachi Hanegbi, intends to bring tonight (Thursday) to the Political-Security Cabinet a decision to allow Red Cross visits to terrorists from various terrorist organizations that are not Hamas or Islamic Jihad, including Fatah members detained in Israel.

The move follows a petition submitted to the Supreme Court by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel.

The measure is being advanced contrary to the position of the National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as the Israel Prison Service and intelligence agencies, who say it is a step that will endanger the state's security and remove a significant lever of pressure against the enemy.

They argue it is absurd that while the hostages in Gaza do not receive any Red Cross visits. If the measure is approved by the cabinet, even arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti could benefit from it.

Minister Ben-Gvir intends to oppose the proposal at the cabinet meeting, and to demand that the Prime Minister and the other ministers oppose the decision. He claimed that the policy in place since the start of the war should continue, not allowing foreign entities to visit terrorists in prison, as long as Red Cross representatives do not visit the hostages in Gaza.

His staff commented, "This is a scandal. He is promoting a move of surrender to the enemy, while our hostages are being held in substandard conditions. This is a disgrace."

They added, "We expect Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the other Likud ministers and cabinet ministers to show backbone, and not to fold because of petitions by extreme-left organizations that support the enemy and want us to lose the war. It is absolutely forbidden to allow this decision, which will reduce deterrence and harm the hostages."