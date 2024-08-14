The Central Committee of the Fatah movement, led by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, convened on Wednesday in Ramallah to discuss recent developments in the Palestinian arena and Israeli policy.

In a statement that it published, the Fatah Central Committee called for the end of Israeli "aggression against the Palestinian people" and demanded that the US force Israel to stop the war of "elimination and starvation" and to withdraw IDF forces from the entire Gaza Strip.

The PA official media network Wafa noted that "the Central Committee saluted the steadfastness of our heroic prisoners in the occupation prisons, who are subjected to the most heinous forms of torture and abuse at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces, which led to the martyrdom of dozens of our heroic prisoners, stressing the need for all international human rights institutions to carry out their duties and intervene immediately to stop this occupation from committing its crimes against our prisoners, and to implement the Geneva Conventions on the status of prisoners, and to prevent the crimes committed against them."

The term "prisoners" in Fatah's statement refers to all security prisoners and detainees held by Israel, including convicted terrorists and terrorists who participated in the October 7th massacre.

The Fatah Central Committee also emphasized that the Al-Aqsa Mosque with its entire area (144 dunams) is the exclusive property of Muslims alone, warning that the "continuation of these attacks (on the mosque) will explode the entire region."