Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) spoke Sunday night to CBS' "60 Minutes," about the proposed judicial reform.

When asked why he is promoting the reform, Levin explained, "The judicial authority is completely controlled by the elite - the judiciary is against most of the Israeli public."

"Obviously, I respect the opinions of those who see my reform as something which can cause harm, but I can promise that their fears are baseless. No democracy can accept a situation in which the chosen government cannot pass a single law because of protests or the fact that they have opponents."

When asked if his goal is that the government should be stronger than the court, Levin explained, "That is not my proposal. In Israel, the Supreme Court is above the government, the Knesset, and the will of the people. I want to balance the situation."

Levin also responded to claims that he is part of an "extremist" coalition, saying, "I am proud to be part of this government. The vast majority of MKs who support this reform support democratic and liberal values."