The police arrested a total of seven boys today (Tuesday) on suspicion of being involved in abusing another boy in Petah Tikva.

In a clip circulated last night on social media, boys are seen brutally beating a boy in a park in Petah Tikva, using sticks and a bar to attack him until he bleeds.

Petah Tikva police officers, with the help of other intelligence services, conducted a quick investigation and managed to identify those involved.

It also turned out that there were two incidents and in one video a group of boys is seen threatening and beating a boy with a gun while in a second video an attack by a rival group against one of the suspects in the first attack is shown.

The police detained the four suspects for questioning and the commander of the Central District, Superintendent Avi Biton, instructed the units in the district to use all the necessary measures, on the investigative, technological and intelligence levels, in order to advance the investigation.

Police Commissioner Chief Superintendent Yaakov Shabtai praised the speed of the response to the incident. "From the moment the horrifying film went online, I ordered a rapid opening of the investigation and the investment of all investigative efforts, including technology, to bring about the arrest of the suspects."

"We, as the police, are obligated to bring the suspects who used unbridled, brutal, and disgusting violence to justice and demand their heavy punishment. In recent days, we have been exposed on the Internet to a number of videos documenting youth violence. All cases are handled by the police and the suspects will be brought to justice."

"I call on every citizen who comes across films of a violent incident to immediately send it to the Israel Police so that we can get to the suspects quickly. Under my guidance as commissioner in these cases, investigations will be opened even without complaints while preserving the privacy of the victims and their families," Shabtai added.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir added: "I praise the Central Police Department commander Avi Biton and the police of the Central District for the determined and swift arrest of four young men from Petach Tikva who are suspected of two serious cases of violence. Already during the night when the shocking footage was published online, I instructed the police officials to arrest the suspects as quickly as possible. We must show zero tolerance for these types of events, and I have no doubt that the other suspects will also be arrested soon."

The reactions to the video of the abuse online were particularly angry. Journalist Yair Krauss responded: "Disgusting scum. It seems they are practicing using knives, now they just need to grow up a bit to get them instead of using iron bars."

Network anchor Daniel Amram published the video and called for the attackers to be identified: "This is particularly disturbing footage," he wrote. "A group of children in Petah Tikva mob a child in a public park. He bleeds, they beat him with rubber sticks, humiliate him, and leave him like that for long minutes. Each of them will have a full name and a clear picture soon."

One user wrote: "the scum of the human race". Another responded with shock: "What criminal youths".