Minister of Education Yoav Kisch visited a school in the Shuafat refugee camp at the start of the school year and heard from the school staff about the neglect suffered by the neighborhood.

The minister also indicated as a goal to integrate as many institutions as possible into the Israeli curriculum - a controversial move in eastern Jerusalem.

The visit was conducted with a sizeable armed escort and in armored cars.

Kisch wrote after the visit: "Yesterday, in the Shuafat refugee camp, I went to examine the estimates for the new year. At the same time, I learned how to say dove in Arabic."