Education Minister Yoav Kisch has announced a strategic plan to expand the Haredi hesder track, with the goal of integrating 3,000 students from the yeshiva world into military service by the year 2030 (Hebrew calendar year 5790).

According to Kisch, approximately 25% of those students are expected to serve in combat or combat-support roles.

A budget of NIS 57.5 million has been allocated for the implementation of the program throughout its duration.

“I am proud to lead a visionary and practical plan through which thousands of Haredi soldiers, including combat troops, will enlist out of choice, partnership, and belief in the State,” said Kisch. “These days, this initiative proves that when we work together, we can achieve exceptional results.”