Education Minister Yoav Kisch participated Monday in the Knesset Subcommittee for Jewish Thought in the Education System, headed by MK Galit Distel Atbaryan, where he presented the “Shorashim” program - the national plan for Jewish and Zionist identity in the education system.

During the session, the minister revealed that, for the first time, a dedicated director-general’s directive will be issued regarding the laying of tefillin in schools.

Under Kisch’s direction, professional teams in the ministry have begun drafting guidelines to ensure that any student who wishes to lay tefillin at school will be able to do so.

Kisch stressed: “Every student in the State of Israel who wants to lay tefillin will be able to. This is a basic right and a core value in a Jewish state.”

“Under my leadership, the education system is restoring Jewish and Zionist identity to the center, and tefillin is an inseparable part of that. We will regulate the matter clearly through a dedicated directive,” Kisch stated.