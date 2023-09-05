Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malkieli (Shas) spoke on Tuesday about the Draft Law, saying that the coalition is not intending to advance a blanket exemption for the haredi population.

In an interview with Behadrey Haredim, Malkieli said, "We are partners in the coalition, and we have needs. The Likud signed agreements with us, and they know exactly what is important to each party. The issue of the Draft Law is something which is dear to the hearts of haredi Jewry. We have made a commitment to the Torah learners and we intend to fulfill our obligation."

"This law is very complex. It is a law which first of all requires that the Torah sages approve it, that we know that the Defense Ministry will also support us, and obviously we need to know how to pass it in the court."

Regarding a potential timetable, Malkieli said, "It's obvious that in the next session we will find the wording to pass the law. There is no law to exempt haredim from enlisting, only to exempt the Torah learners; within that framework there is no more or less."

When asked whether the haredim support the judicial reform, he said, "We supported Justice Minister Yariv Levin's processes, and we trust him. What the order of arrival at the Knesset is, and what the doses are - that is why we have coalition leaders."

"I have not heard about a representative of the haredi community, from Shas, coming and speaking out against Minister Yariv Levin. We trust him, we appreciate him, and we think he is doing what he believes, and therefore he receives backing from the coalition."

He added, "There are things that the judiciary needs to fix. It's not just a haredi demand, but a demand by quite a lot of sectors. The haredi public, throughout the years, has been hurt by the judiciary. The system does not read us properly."