Rabbi Tzemach Mazuz, head of the Rosh Yeshiva of Kisei Rahamim yeshiva, called for an end to divisiveness and hatred between the various sectors of Israeli society.

Speaking at a "welcome home" event held for a young man who recently released from military prison after refusing to appear at the Draft Office for enlistment, Rabbi Mazuz addressed the relationship between the haredi community and the IDF.

Urging unity, he said, "It's a shame that we have baseless hatred, as if we and the army are against each other. No, we complement each other!"

"Enough with baseless hatred, it caused the destruction of the Second Temple. Let's increase 'baseless love.' I love every soldier. I love the army. They are doing their job, and we are doing our job. Together, with G-d's help, am Israel chai (the nation of Israel lives on - ed.)!"