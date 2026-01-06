תיעוד מהפגנת החרדים: צוות "כאן חדשות" הותקף, אחד המאבטחים נפצע צילום: באדיבות המצלם

The Kan News crew was attacked this evening (Tuesday) while covering the haredi demonstration in Jerusalem. The crew, reporter Chaim Golditch, a photographer who accompanied him, and three security guards were pelted with stones and other objects as crowds ran after them.

One of the security guards was hit in the head by a stone. The security guard received medical treatment on the spot from another security guard, who is trained as a paramedic. In addition, the camera used by the crew was broken during the incident.

Following the attack, the team was forced to flee and hide inside a nearby store, where they waited for police rescue.