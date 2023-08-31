During the left-wing demonstration this morning (Thursday) a sign was displayed with a picture of Prime Minister Netanyahu with the inscription "Mein Kampf", a book by Adolf Hitler, tearing the Israeli Declaration of Independence.

The demonstration was attended by veterans of the IDF' elite cyberwar unit 8200, the chairman of the Bar Association and the "Building an Alternative" organization.

The Minister of the Interior and Health, Moshe Arbel, condemned the act and said that he "strongly condemns the cruel demonstrators who harmed the memory of the six million Jews who were murdered, tortured and destroyed in the terrible Holocaust".

"The comparison of the Prime Minister of Israel to Hitler is grave and terrible and not protected under freedom of speech. I expect the Attorney General to act to prevent these serious phenomena," Arbel added.

The protest, according to the organizers, came in the wake of Justice Minister Levin's letter to the Attorney General in which he criticized her conduct.

Levin wrote: "Strangely, no one from your office made contact regarding the petitions on the subject in question, even after quite a few days had passed since they were submitted. It was only after I contacted your office regarding the matter that a meeting was held. However, even during this meeting I was not given any answer regarding your actual decision for representation in the petitions, and for the answer that will be given by you to the Supreme Court."

In the letter, Levin added that "in the telephone conversation we had the next day, you informed me of your decision to represent me in the petitions in question, but you stated that you disagreed with my position regarding the power to convene the committee being an authority that you have, and that you would express this position in your answer to the petition, along with my position."

He accused: "I found myself forced to make a series of corrections in the text that was forwarded by you, so that at least the main points of my position would be written in the minimal way necessary."

"Only yesterday in the evening, I finally received the text of the answer that you intend to submit to the court, supposedly on my behalf," Levin wrote and added: "At the beginning of the answer you state that 'the minister made it clear that he is not asking for a separate representation but to present his position as part of this response. This is patently false."

Levin later claimed that "anyone who reads the response on your behalf will think that this is a petition against me in general, and not an answer on my behalf. The entire response deals with presenting an extreme position that fully supports the position of the petitioners, without any trace of an attempt to support my position with even one element from the multitude of arguments concerning the matter. Furthermore, things reach their climax when you, as the one representing me, request that an order be issued against me exactly as the petitioners request."

According to him, "Even with the unacceptable and unprecedented standards in which the legal advice to the government is conducted under your leadership, this is another peak of contemptuous treatment, and the trampling of my basic right as a party to receive adequate representation in court, in the petitions addressed to me. I was left in the dark, very close to the deadline for submitting the response on my behalf, and I was, in practice, without representation and without the ability to ensure that my position will be presented in full before the court. This constitutes a serious violation of my rights as a litigant, as a minister in the government, the rights of the public on whose behalf I act, and a serious violation of the legal process itself."