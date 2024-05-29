ניקי היילי בביקור בשומרון אברהם פליטר

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday toured Samaria, as a guest of the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan. She was accompanied by former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, MK Danny Danon.

As part of the tour, Haley observed the coastal plain from the town of Pedu'el in Samaria.

The meeting took place as part of the outreach activities that the Samaria Regional Council carries out worldwide with an emphasis on the US and Europe in order to fight the delegitimization that is being done to Israel in general and to Judea and Samaria in particular.

Dagan showed Haley the distance from Samaria to Israel, which can be viewed directly from Pedu’el, and said, “These politicians, maybe Biden and Harris, who want to take Samaria and our mountains and our communities off the map of Israel, they really leave the State of Israel with just nine miles.”

“I think that 1. it’s ridiculous, and 2. it’s indefensible,” added Dagan.

MK Danon said, “The Shomron became a belt of security for the people of Israel. We had suicide bombers who came from here to Tel Aviv. So the people who live here actually protect the majority of Israelis…the Iranians’ next goal is Judea and Samaria. They took over Gaza, they took over Lebanon, they took over Syria, now they are trying to smuggle weapons into Judea and Samaria in order to destabilize this region and to threaten Israel from the east.”

Haley said, “We’re here today in this beautiful spot to really show our solidarity with Israel. What I will tell you is: Don’t listen to what the media says. The majority of Americans are with the people of Israel. This war is personal for Israelis, but this war is personal for Americans.”

“We need Israel to be strong,” she stressed, “and the only way Israel will be strong is when America supports Israel completely, unapologetically.”

“There are two things we need to do: We need to make sure we get our hostages home, and we need to make sure that Israel is secure once and for all. And we will always be a friend to you, so stay strong, stay hopeful, keep the faith, and let’s continue to be partners together,” concluded Haley.