Daniel Lior, brother-in-law of Aryeh Gotlieb, who was severely injured in a Mount Hebron terror attack earlier this week, has reported an improvement in Gotlieb's condition, following a recent operation.

"Thank G-d, the operation went well," Lior wrote. "With G-d's help, he will not need to have any limb amputated. We spoke now with the surgeon. He said that in the next two months, there aren't expected to be any more operations."

"In the coming days, there will be observation to ensure that what was taken care of will heal as it should. The operation was on his leg and also on both hands. The doctor recommends that he begin standing up and walking as much as possible."

Thanking those who helped Gotlieb, Lior continued, "Thank G-d he had good emissaries! The top surgeon operated on him and the head anesthesiologist sedated him. Thank you for the prayers. We felt them a lot!"

In an interview with Channel 14, Gotlieb recalled the moments of the terror attack: "My body flew sideways. There was a great noise of heavy gunfire. I immediately understood that we were the target in this terror attack. I saw Batsheva and understood that she was already no longer alive. She took bullets to her head and neck. Her daughter started screaming, 'Mommy, Mommy!' but she was already unable to answer her."

"I took the barrage and I understood that I am probably going to die - that was the feeling. I said, 'If I am dead, I will do it right and I will say 'Shema Yisrael' and the final confession.'"

Gotlieb, a 40-year-old father of six from the community of Beit Hagai in the Mount Hebron area, was driving Batsheva Nigri and her daughter when the terrorists attacked his vehicle, leaving him severely wounded. He was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva with gunshot wounds to his limbs, after he continued driving despite his injuries until they arrived at a safe place and were able to receive medical treatment.

Watch the Hebrew video: