The IDF on Thursday announced its intention to confiscate and destroy the homes of the terrorists from Hebron who murdered Batsheva Nigri in a terrorist attack at the Beit Hagai intersection.

Last month, IDF troops raided the homes of the two terrorists and mapped the homes, in preparation for their expected demolition.

Batsheva Nigri, a mother of three daughters about 40 years of age, from Beit Hagai, was murdered in a shooting attack at the Beit Hagai intersection. Her six-year-old daughter was with her in the car at the time of the attack, and was miraculously unharmed.

The driver of the car, Aryeh Gottlieb, was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva with gunshot wounds to his limbs.

A few weeks ago, Gottlieb was discharged from Soroka Hospital and moved to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer for rehabilitation.