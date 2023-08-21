A woman was murdered and a man was seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting attack this morning (Monday) on Route 60, adjacent to the city of Hebron. Magen David Adom medics and paramedics together with an IDF medical force provided medical treatment to the wounded at the scene.

The medical forces performed resuscitation operations on the woman, but she could not be revived and was declared dead at the scene. The male victim was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

MDA EMT Moshe Barshshet said, "The man and woman were lying unconscious by the car with gunshot wounds. Along with an IDF medical team we provided medical treatment including stopping the bleeding, the male was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in an IDF MICU, and the female is being treated on scene, unconscious and in critical condition."

The shooting was apparently carried out from a passing vehicle.

Security forces have begun a search for the terrorists responsible for the shooting. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been updated on the attack. The prime minister is currently visiting a military base in Tel Hashomer.

Monday morning's attack comes two days after a father and son were murdered in another terrorist shooting attack in Huwara.