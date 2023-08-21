Batsheva Nigri, a resident of the community of Beit Hagai in the Mount Hebron area, has been identified as the woman who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack near Hebron this morning (Monday).

Nigri, 40, and a 39-year-old man were shot at close range after terrorists cut off their vehicle with another car at an intersection. The man was seriously wounded and taken to Soroka Medical Center.

Nigri's six-year-old daughter was in the backseat and witnessed the entire attack. Miraculously, the girl escaped unharmed.

The Efrat local council said in a statement that it "lowers its head over the murder of Batsheva Nigri and turns to the home of the Ravid family from Efrat. Bat Sheva, who grew up in Efrat, is the mother of three daughters and was a kindergarten teacher appreciated and loved by the children and the parents."

Efrat Mayor Oded Reviv said: "Our hearts go out together with the Ravid family, there are no words that can express how great the pain is and how much the children who were already expecting to see the kindergarten teacher they loved so much will also miss her. Together with all the council's employees, we are working to support the family and provide pedagogical support for the children."