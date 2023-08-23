Gaza terror organizations have raised their level of alert, and fear that the IDF will restart the targeted eliminations, as occurred during Operation Shield and Arrow, Lebanon's Al Akhbar newspaper reported Wednesday.

Al Akhbar is considered to be the mouthpiece of the Hezbollah terror organization.

A source in the terror organizations sent a message to the newspaper saying that the response to each elimination "will exceed Israel's expectations" and that Israel "will be surprised by both the type and the strength."

"A step such as this could lead to an enormous escalation - which will influence all of the various fronts," the source added.

Earlier this week, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) called in a Cabinet meeting to bring back the policy of targeted eliminations, alongside measures to place cordons around Palestinian Authority cities, revoke work permits, and add checkpoints.