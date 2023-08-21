Elbit Systems announced Monday that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $55 million to supply multi-layered ReDrone Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to the Netherlands.

The contract will be performed over a period of four years.

As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply several mobile, stationary and deployed configurations of the ReDrone integrated Counter-UAS solution along with a logistic support package and training.

The ReDrone Solution is comprised of Elbit Systems’ advanced DAiR Radar, signal intelligence (SIGINT) sensors, and COAPS-L electro-optical (EO) payload which provide an enhanced integrated aerial picture, along with high-end electronic attack capabilities, all fully controlled by a unified Command and Control system.

The ReDrone system provides functionalities beyond the common active and passive sensors that enable it to rapidly detect and locate multiple drones simultaneously within the protected area. The system can detect, identify, locate, track and neutralize hostile UAS during day and night, both in urban and rural environments and under various weather conditions.

Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, said: “The growing threat of drones creates an increasing demand for our Counter UAS solutions. We have leveraged our technology of advanced radar, signal intelligence, electro optic and electronic warfare technologies to develop an advanced, open and future ready solution for this emerging requirement of our customers. We are very proud to have been selected by the Netherlands to supply this solution and further strengthen our long term partnership.”