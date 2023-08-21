National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu move up the next security cabinet meeting following the latest deadly shooting attack in Judea and Samaria this morning (Monday).

Ben-Gvir intends to demand a series of measures be taken to combat the recent wave of terrorism during the next cabinet meeting, including the placing of closures on Palestinian Authority cities, the denial of work permits to Palestinian Arabs to enter Israel, the placing of checkpoints and roadblocks, and the restoration of targeted assassinations of terrorist leaders.

Ben-Gvir told his close associates: "This is a wave of terrorism that cannot be taken off the agenda, Defense Minister Gallant's policy is weak against the severe wave of terrorism."

Ben-Gvir's demands follow the murder of a 40-year-old woman in front of her six-year-old daughter in a terrorist shooting attack near Hebron this morning. A 39-year-old man who was also in the car was seriously wounded. The child, who was in the back seat, was miraculously unharmed.

The investigation revealed that the terrorists cut off the victims' vehicle and then opened fire at close range, firing more than 20 bullets. The killers are then believed to have fled into Hebron.