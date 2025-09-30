Two individuals were wounded on Tuesday in a ramming attack at the al-Khader Junction on Route 60 near the southern entrance to Jerusalem. Magen David Adom ambulance teams tended to them and evacuated them to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals.

One of the victims, a 15-year-old boy, is in moderate to severe condition. The second victim is in mild to moderate condition.

According to the initial investigation, the terrorist rammed his vehicle into two civilians who were standing at a hitchhiking stand. Armed civilians opened fire and neutralized the terrorist.

The incident occurred near the Tunnels Checkpoint, one of the main arteries connecting Gush Etzion and the capital. The circumstances are still under investigation.

Military and police forces are currently at the scene, and additional forces are being dispatched to the area to conduct searches.

Due to the attack, the Tunnels Checkpoint is closed in both directions. In addition, the southbound al-Khader, Efrat South, and Gush Etzion Junctions are closed.