Security officials say this evening (Sunday) that they are closing in on the terrorist who murdered Aviad Nir and his father, Shai Silas Nigreker, in Huwara over the weekend.

Kan military correspondent Roy Sharon reported: "From past experience, in this outline, where a terrorist carries out a murder on camera, usually, they learn his identity and find him very quickly."

Earlier this evening, hundreds attended the funeral for the slain father and son in Ashdod.

Aviad's aunt, Dorit Yifrah, eulogized: "You were attacked by a human animal, a murderer who jumped you from behind, a predatory animal whose entire life was taught to murder and kill.

We don't believe that we are at this moment. Even in your final moments, you fought like heroes," Yifrah continued. "Aviad, I ask you to look after Mom, Leah, your wife, myself, and your dear siblings so they have the strength to continue. You were an amazing husband and a loving and caring father to Illi. Watch over the family from above."