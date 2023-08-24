Security forces in the Palestinian Arab town of Aqraba, near Shechem (Nablus), mapped out the home of the terrorist who murdered Shai Silas Nigreker and his son Aviad in a shooting attack in Huwara on Saturday.

While the terrorist himself has yet to be apprehended, his identity is known to the defense establishment, which is continuing to pursue him. Individuals close to terrorist were interrogated, and testimonies were taken from his family.

The IDF believes that within a short amount of time, the terrorist will be caught, and the initial investigation found that he worked alone after he identified an opportunity to harm Israelis.

Aviad Nir, 28, and his father Shai Silas Nigreker, 60, were shot at point blank at a carwash in Huwara last Saturday.

Initial investigations show the terrorist entered the car wash, where the pair's vehicle was parked after the two ran errands in Huwara earlier in the day. The terrorist identified the pair as Israelis after they spoke in Hebrew and fired five bullets at them from point-blank range. He then escaped on foot. Later, his weapon was discovered.